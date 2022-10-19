Park authority team show support for fuel scheme
Snowdonia National Park Authority’s Woodlands team will work with Y Dref Werdd to provide felled trees for their fuel poverty scheme.
Ash dieback disease is spreading rapidly through Snowdonia and beyond, its effects evident from their bare branches in spring and summer.
Ash trees at National Park Authority-owned sites, Plas Tan y Bwlch and Yr Ysgwrn, have now succumbed to the disease.
As some of those trees have passed the threshold of 50 per cent of the tree affected, they require felling for safety reasons.
Felled trees will be donated to the local Y Dref Werdd social enterprise, which is currently taking part in the Skyline scheme, which aims to use local resources for the benefit of communities.
Through the scheme a large purpose-built shed has been erected in Blaenau Ffestiniog to treat and season the wood ready for use.
Local residents with solid fuel burners in their homes who call at Y Dref Werdd’s centre seeking advice on financial difficulties will be given a bag or two of fire wood as a stopgap between government fuel payments.
Rhydian Roberts, the National Park Authority’s woodlands officer said: “As the trees donated are diseased, it’s important to prevent the spread of the disease to other areas.
“To ensure this, only the tree trunks are removed from the site, with the remainder being left on site to decompose naturally.”
Wil Gritten of Y Dref Werdd social enterprise scheme said: “Our fuel poverty project is only one aspect of our work under the Skyline scheme to help the community.
“Through Skyline, Y Dref Werdd are also in the process of developing a large fruit and vegetable garden that will provide local families with fresh, seasonal food, as well as offering horticultural training.
“We are also in the process of constructing a wooden building as a training centre to teach traditional skills to local youth.”
To maintain a supply of firewood for those in fuel poverty Y Dref Werdd needs a regular supply of wood, and so are grateful for any donations.
If you would like to contribute then you can get in touch with Y Dref Werdd by emailing [email protected] or phoning 01766 830082.
