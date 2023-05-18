An innovative Gwynedd project has made some exciting discoveries during a two-year project aimed at improving wool and meat quality.
The aim of ‘Multi-purpose Sheep’ from Arloesi Gwynedd Wledig, was to improve the quality of Welsh wool produced on farms in Gwynedd, without compromising the quality and yield of lamb/mutton meat.
This aim has been achieved with data proving the multi-purpose sheep to be a versatile breed that produces high-quality carcasses and wool.
Two years ago, semen from a Merino ram named Charlie was imported from Australia and used to artificially inseminate 35 Romney sheep on two farms in Gwynedd.
Throughout the last year the multi-purpose lambs proved that they could thrive in the UK environment without any welfare concerns. It was also shown that the breed could be managed in the same way as native breeds.
Lambs from both farms were shorn before going to the abattoir and samples of wool were sent to the Wool Testing Authority in Caernarfon.
The Merino cross Romneys achieved an average of 22.1 micron, compared to an average of 30.3 micron from the control group. The lower the micron the better as it means the wool is finer and softer so can be used to create a more high-end product, therefore increasing its value.
This was particularly impressive as it was much finer than the farmers expected, especially considering they were only first cross lambs.
Another interesting discovery was that the average weight of the multi-purpose lambs was higher than the lambs of the control groups throughout the project.
Betsan Siencyn, Arloesi Gwynedd Wledig senior projects officer said: “This scheme was the first of its kind in Wales as we sought to breed lambs with a much better quality of wool without compromising their meat.
“The scheme has been a success, and the findings can be shared with farmers across the country. It has been demonstrated that the wool has added value, and an additional source of income can be generated. This is crucial as many in the industry face the future with uncertainty.”
Two farms in Gwynedd were part of the Multi-purpose Sheep scheme – Arwel Jones, Blaen Cwm Farm, Corwen and John and Gillian Williams, Parlla Isa Farm in Tywyn.
The Williams family said: “It’s a very exciting project, and it’s great to have been a part of it.
“We are keen to increase the flock of 17 ewes to 300 in the future. The next test will be to see how the ewes cope during breeding.
“But given the scheme has been a success so far, we’re hopeful we can go on to produce a far more useful breed in terms of wool and meat, and as a result, there is a chance to receive many more benefits.”
A more in-depth explanation of these findings will be presented at the Adding Value to Wool event at Parlla Isaf Farm, Tywyn on Thursday, 8 June.