As interest grows in producing food and creating green spaces in towns and villages, a new project is creating a network of community gardens across Ceredigion.
Tyfu Ceredigion is an initiative of the Ceredigion Local Nature Partnership, managed by Ecodyfi.
The project has received support from the Cynnal y Cardi LEADER grant scheme, funded through the Welsh Government Rural Communities - Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the Welsh Government and the European Union.
Beginning with a launch event in Penparcau last November, the project aims to bring gardeners together so that they can exchange ideas, share best practice and coordinate their activities.
“The Nature Partnership is keen to see more community food growing because it’s a great way to create and support habitats for wildlife,” said co-ordinator Rachel Auckland.
“It’s also good for our mental health to be out in nature, and of course with the rising cost of living it’s good to be able to grow some of our own food.
“There are so many great projects and we want to put them in touch with each other.”
A second event was held in January in Borth, where a training session on therapeutic gardening from Angela Paxton was combined with a tour of the community garden.
Another event is planned for Llandysul on Saturday, 18 February, where the focus will be on learning Welsh through gardening, led by Adam Jones, otherwise known as Adam yn yr Ardd.
It will include a tour of Yr Ardd, a new community garden on the outskirts of the town.
That will be followed by a workshop at Naturewise in Cardigan, on Monday, 27 February. Salena Walker, naturopath, herbalist and nutritionist, will run a practical session on making herbal tinctures using plants from the forest garden.
The final event will be at Llanerchaeron, near Aberaeron, on Thursday, 2 March. Stephanie Hafferty, popular no-dig gardening tutor and author, will lead a session and there will be a tour of the gardens.
An important output will be a directory of sites and organisations, which will enable the network to carry on functioning when the project ends in March.
“We’ve gathered our own list of more than 50 projects, individuals and organisations,” said Rachel, “but of course we need permission to publish them, which is why we are asking people to tell us if they are willing to go on a public list.”
To find out more, or to have your garden or organisation listed in the public directory, email biodiversity@ceredigion.gov.uk