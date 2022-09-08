Sewage discharge along Cardigan Bay endangering tourism industry
CONCERNS have been raised of a risk to tourism and public health after warnings were issued to avoid swimming in the sea at several Ceredigion and Gwynedd beaches due to reduced water quality and sewage recently being discharged into the water.
The warning was issued earlier this week by the Safer Seas & Rivers Service, which monitors water quality at over 400 locations around the UK rivers and coastlines.
The service, run by campaign group Surfers Against Sewage, issued warnings covering Aberystwyth South, Traeth Gwyn New Quay, Llangrannog, Poppit Sands Beach and Aberdyfi earlier this week, with the situation continually monitored.
No warnings are currently In place on Thursday.
The Safer Seas and Rivers Service relies on data provided by Welsh Water and Natural Resources Wales, but not all incidents of sewage dumping or pollution are reported.
Ceredigion Liberal Democrats have slammed both Welsh Water bosses and the Welsh Government after the latest incidents.
The party is calling for a ban on executive bonuses until Welsh Water “cleans up its act” and has called for the Welsh Government to introduce legislation to provide Welsh Water with greater scrutiny and invest in water treatment facilities.
Ceredigion Liberal Democrat Leader and Aberaeron County Councillor Liz Evans said: “It is disgraceful that water companies can continue to pump raw sewage into Ceredigion’s rivers and seas with no consequences.
“Ceredigion is home to some of the most pristine beaches in the UK and there is a real risk that our tourism industry and our reputation could be damaged if these incidents of sewage pollution continue.
“Not only is it a risk to tourism, but it’s actually a risk to public health, especially for children who play on local beaches.
“This isn’t even to mention the threat to local wildlife.
“It will be an absolute scandal if the Labour-Plaid Cymru partnership in Cardiff Bay does not take action urgently to end sewage dumping.”
Dwr Cymru Welsh Water has been approached for comment.
