A TRIAL of 20mph default speed limits held just across the Ceredigion border has proved the scheme will work, the Welsh Government has said, as plans are accelerated ahead of its introduction in a little under six months.
By September 2023, the national speed limit on all restricted or residential roads across Wales will change from 30mph to 20mph.
Since there are no roads with restricted status in Ceredigion, the change is being introduced through the Traffic Regulation Order process, and a consultation has begun which will affect around 370 roads in the county.
An interim monitoring report using data gathered from the Welsh Government’s eight first phase areas, including St Dogmaels in north Pembrokeshire, has been published and finds that lowering the limit to 20mph means “lower driving speeds, increased levels of walking and cycling and minimal impact on journey times.”
Evidence shows reducing the default speed limit from 30mph to 20mph, will see a number of benefits including a reduction in road collisions and serious injury, more people walking and cycling and improvements to health and wellbeing.
The report found that, on average, motorists are already driving slower in the first phase areas with an average speed reduction of 3mph recorded across all eight communities.
Substantial behaviour change has been observed in St Brides Major and St Dogmaels (two of the first phase areas to be introduced) where the number of people driving at or below 24mph has increased from 23 per cent to 45 per cent and from 54 per cent to 84 per cent respectively.
Deputy Minister for Climate Change, with a responsibility for transport, Lee Waters said: “This latest data is already showing the benefits we can expect to see across Wales thanks to the bold move we are taking to lower the default speed limits later this year.
“Decisions like this can be unpopular and we know that change is never easy, however, evidence from around the world is clear – reducing speed limits save lives.
“We have made progress on reducing deaths and serious injuries on our roads over the 21 years of devolution, but we still need to do more to make the communities we work and live in safer.
“A reduction to 20mph on our residential and other busy pedestrian urban roads has to be the way forward.”
Joshua James, Public Affairs Manager, Living Streets Cymru added: “Introducing 20mph as the default speed on our streets will improve the places where we live, work and go to school – and it will also save lives.
“We are pleased to be working with the Welsh Government to ensure that our streets and pavements are safe and accessible for everyone in our communities, so that more people feel encouraged to walk or cycle.”