‘Squally winds’ and ‘very heavy rain’ warning for this evening

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Monday 7th November 2022 10:20 am
@dylandavies1
[email protected]
Share
Met Office warning
The warning runs from 6pm on Monday (Met Office )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A weather warning has been issued for this evening with winds of up to 70mph possible on exposed coasts and a chance of hail and lightning.

A yellow warning for heavy rain and gusty winds has been issued by the Met Office this morning, covering a large swathe of Wales.

The warning runs from 6pm this evening (Monday) until 11.59pm.

Meteorologists say a short period of very heavy rain and squally winds is likely to cause some disruption tonight.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A band of rain and gusty winds will move east during Monday evening.

"For most this will simply be a period of normal, unpleasant autumn conditions. "However, for some a short period of very heavy rain and very strong winds is possible bringing gusts of 50-60mph temporarily and perhaps 70mph on some exposed coasts as well as 20 mm of rain within an hour.

"There is also a chance of hail and lightning in a few places as an additional hazard."

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some short term loss of power and other services possible, the Met Office warns.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Met Office
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0