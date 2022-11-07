‘Squally winds’ and ‘very heavy rain’ warning for this evening
A weather warning has been issued for this evening with winds of up to 70mph possible on exposed coasts and a chance of hail and lightning.
A yellow warning for heavy rain and gusty winds has been issued by the Met Office this morning, covering a large swathe of Wales.
The warning runs from 6pm this evening (Monday) until 11.59pm.
Meteorologists say a short period of very heavy rain and squally winds is likely to cause some disruption tonight.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "A band of rain and gusty winds will move east during Monday evening.
"For most this will simply be a period of normal, unpleasant autumn conditions. "However, for some a short period of very heavy rain and very strong winds is possible bringing gusts of 50-60mph temporarily and perhaps 70mph on some exposed coasts as well as 20 mm of rain within an hour.
"There is also a chance of hail and lightning in a few places as an additional hazard."
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some short term loss of power and other services possible, the Met Office warns.
