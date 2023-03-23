TWO new flood warnings have been issued in Ceredigion this morning.
Natural Resources Wales warns of a flood risk in Borth and Cardigan, with 16 warnings in total across Wales.
The Borth warning is based on a Tidal Forecast, with high tide at 9.15am on Thursday 23 March.
The tide level is expected to reach 3.1 metres above Ordnance Datum. Flood defences are now in operation. Overtopping or breaches of these defences may cause flooding to properties at risk.
For Cardigan, properties at risk are adjacent to the Teifi river between Cardigan Bridge and the A487 road bridge, including The Strand, St Mary Street, Gloster Row, Pwllhai. Also the supermarket car park and adjacent properties.
The warnings could remain in place until tomorrow.
The wind is forecast to be force 6 from a South South Westerly direction.
Natural Resources are urging people to be careful on beaches, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land, close to the estuary.
If you are worried or experiencing flooding, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.