Weather warning for strong winds later this week
STRONG winds are forecast to hit the west coast of Wales on Wednesday, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.
Gusts of between 55-65mph are expected to affect Irish Sea coastal areas between 7am and 6pm on Wednesday, 2 November.
Issuing the yellow warning on Monday morning, the Met Office said: “A spell of very strong southerly or southwesterly winds will affect some western coastal areas during Wednesday.
“Gusts of 55-65 mph are expected, especially in exposed coastal locations, with some sudden strong gusts of wind possible at times.
“Some further heavy rain is also likely during Wednesday, especially across parts of SW Scotland, Cumbria and west Wales.”
The strong winds could cause some road and rail delays and potentially lead to short-term power cuts.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “Within the warning area, gusts are expected of between 55 and 65mph. This is associated with low pressure moving towards the northwest of the UK, which is bringing with it some heavy rain on Wednesday, especially across parts of southwest Scotland, Cumbria and western Wales, although much of the UK will see some rain through the day.
“In addition to high winds in the warning area, many parts of the UK will experience strong and gusty winds, at least for a time, during Wednesday.”
