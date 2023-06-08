FORECASTERS have issued a yellow warning for potential thunderstorms across all of Wales this Saturday.
As much of Wales basks in sunny weather and high temperatures this week, a warm plume of air from the south will bring even higher temperatures, but also thundery showers over the weekend.
The Met Office has this morning issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across all of Wales from between 2pm and 9pm on Saturday, 10 June.
Whilst many places will be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in some places on Saturday afternoon.
The Met Office says: "High temperatures developing across parts of England and Wales on Saturday are expected to trigger a scattering of showers across this area, some of which are likely to be torrential and thundery, bringing 30-40mm in an hour.
"The odd place affected by multiple showers could see more than this, perhaps in excess of 60mm.
"As well as rain, hail, strong gusts of wind, and lightning will be additional hazards.
"Despite all of this, many places in the warning area will remain dry, or only see small amounts of rain, due to the well scattered nature of the heaviest showers."
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be temporarily lost
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Temperatures will rise later this week and into the weekend, with a plume of warm air being drawn in from the south. Temperatures over the weekend could peak around 30°C in some parts of England and remain well above average during night-times.
“Coupled with the rise in temperatures is an increase in the likelihood of some potentially heavy and thundery showers, which could bring some localised disruption in the far southwest from as early as late Friday, but more likely more widely into the weekend, though it is not possible to be definitive about exact details this far from the potential event.”
Storm Oscar, which has been named by the Spanish Meteorological Service (AEMET), will not be impacting the UK, though will help to drive the warm plume of air into southern areas.