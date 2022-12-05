THE Welsh Government has launched a scheme offering every household in Wales a tree.
50 hubs have been set up across Wales to hand out the free trees, including Eco-Hub in Aberystwyth and Denmark Farm near Lampeter.
The Welsh Government and Coed Cadw hope to initially hand out 295,000 trees.
It follows a promise made by Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters in December last year, that every household in Wales would be offered a free tree.
Ten different species of native and broadleaf trees are available to choose from whilst stocks last.
These are: Hazel; Rowan; Hawthorn; Silver Birch; Crab Apple; Sessile Oak; Dogwood; Dog Rose; Field Maple; and Elder.
All trees will be native, broadleaf species that will grow into small-medium sized trees suitable for gardens and smaller spaces, and will come with planting instructions.
As they mature they’ll lock up carbon, fight the effects of climate change and support wildlife.
On-site volunteers, including members of the Llais y Goediwg Community Woodland Network, will advise members of the public which of the species available through the scheme is most suitable for their space and how to care for their tree.
The Denmark Farm hub will be open to the public on 10am - 4pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday until 16 December.
Eco Hub Aber will be open to the public on: Thursday 8th and 15th 3-6, Friday 9th and 16th 3-6, Saturday 10th and last day 17th 11-1.
Welsh Government has teamed up with Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales to deliver the My Tree, Our Forest project.
Speaking ahead of the regional hubs opening, Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters said: “Trees are a lifeline to us and all of the amazing life that they support. Where would our birds, insects and animals be without them… where would we be without them?
“I want everyone in Wales to check out our website to find your nearest tree giveaway hub and pick up your free broadleaf tree.
“On site, our wonderful volunteers will be ready with their expert advice to help you choose the right tree for your space and situation.
“As COP27 draws to a close in Egypt, our continued Team Wales effort in fronting up to the climate and nature emergencies is essential.
“By growing a beautiful tree in your own backyard, you can kickstart your contribution and help grow a healthy and happy Wales for us and our future generations to benefit from.”
Other hubs handing out trees locally include: Longwood Community Woodland Group in Llanfair Clydogau; The Welsh Wildlife Centre in Cilgerran; Coed Porffor in Ystrad Meurig; Eco Hub Aber at The Arcade, 5 Bath Street, Aberystwyth; Gelli Deg Dyfi on Maengwyn Street in Machynlleth; the Co-op store in Dolgellau and Y Dref Werdd in Blaenau Ffestiniog.