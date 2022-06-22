Epic charity bike ride from Wolverhampton to Aberdyfi

A group of cyclists happy to be approaching the finish ( Doris O’Keefe )

The Wolverhampton to Aberdyfi Bike ride took place on Friday, 17 June 1.

This annual charity event to raise funds for local charities was first established in 1993.

One of the original riders and now organiser, Bob Nickless from Aberdyfi said: “ Over 500 riders registered this year with everyone delighted that the ride could take place again after a break of two years because of Covid restrictions.

“The ride has evolved and expanded over the years with more and more riders wanting to take on this great challenge.

Local Aberdyfi cyclist Isabelle Cloves finishing her 11th Wolverhampton to Aberdyfi Bike Ride ( Doris O’Keefe )

“We are hoping that this year we will exceed the amount raised in 2019 which was in excess of £170,000,”

“Riders this year chose either a short route of 104.5 miles or a longer and hillier route of 124.7 miles.

“Conditions for the ride were pretty tough with extreme heat inland and also a fair amount of wind, but the support along both routes was excellent and despite the heat they all coped very well.”

Aberdyfi cyclist Frank Nickless happy to be at the finish ( Doris O’Keefe )

He added: “This ride is definitely not a race – it is a personal challenge for all who take part.

“But congratulations on a terrific ride from cyclist Paul Hughes from Worcestershire who has taken on this ride 25 times and was first rider back in a time of 6 hours.”

He went on: “The cyclists and their friends and families all love coming to Aberdyfi where they always receive a great welcome and wonderful support from the local community.

A group of cyclists come in together ( Doris O’Keefe )

“In particular I wold like to thank the Aberdyfi RNLI, the Aberdyfi Advertising and Improvements Committee and also the Dovey Yacht Club and all the many volunteers and helpers.

“We’ve had a very successful event and all the riders would agree it was wonderful to be back and to experience the great welcome and friendly atmosphere that we always find in Aberdyfi.

“We are hoping next year to find an Aberdyfi-based charity that we could sponsor.

“We look forward to seeing everyone again at the 2023 Wolverhampton to Aberdyfi Bike Ride.”