A prisoner with links to Dyfed-Powys and North Wales has escaped.
North Wales Police shared Derbyshire Constabulary’s appeal to find Rhys Allen, which says: “We are seeking the public’s help to locate a prisoner who has absconded from HMP Sudbury.
“Allen left the open prison on Sunday 20 October at around 4.15am.
“The 30-year-old was serving an eight-year sentence for aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm after being sentenced in 2017.
“Allen is white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes.
“He has links to the Merseyside, Cheshire, Dyfed-Powys, North Wales, Thames Valley, West Midlands, South Yorkshire, Leicestershire, and Northamptonshire areas.
If you know where Allen is contact Derbyshire police with reference 184-201024.