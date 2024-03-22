A nine-year-old boy and a 71-year-old ex-soldier are sleeping outside this month to raise money for homeless veterans.
Ysgol y Traeth pupil Jacob Jevons and dad Ben are in a tent in their back garden as part of the Royal British Legion’s (RBLI) Great Tommy Sleep Out to draw attention to the over 6,000 veterans currently sleeping rough across the UK.
Figures from the RBLI show a 45% increase in the demand for services for homeless veterans over the past year.
Member of Parliament for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Liz Saville Roberts and Senedd Member Mabon ap Gwynfor joined nine-year-old Jacob Jevons from Barmouth as he continues his month-long camp-out raising funds to support homeless veterans.
So far Jacob has raised £258 for the fundraising campaign and hopes to raise a lot more.
MP Liz Saville Roberts and MS Mabon ap Gwynfor met the youngster and said: “When you think that an estimated 6,000 veterans are sleeping rough on the streets in the UK right now, the support from youngsters like Jacob is so important.
“The Great Tommy Sleep Out serves as a powerful and poignant reminder that for many veterans, adjusting to civilian life can be extremely challenging.
“We would like to say a big thank you to Jacob and his dad for undertaking this challenge, and for highlighting the conditions faced by many veterans who find themselves homeless.
“His determination to raise money for such a worthy cause is truly inspiring. It's fantastic to see young people like him taking such an active role in making a difference in their community.”
Jacob said: “I really enjoy raising money for such a worthy cause and to help veterans get off the street.
“Thank you to everyone for their support and for sponsoring me.
“Let’s get to the £1000 mark and stand up for those that stood up for us.”
Former soldier Billy Simkiss, 71, lives in Tywyn. He served with the 3rd Battalion Royal Welch Fusiliers and wanted to take part “in this fantastic event which will entail sleeping on the streets during March to raise funds and awareness to the plight of many military veterans for whatever reason having to sleep on our streets”.
“All monies raised provide care for the veterans from every service.
“People can donate on Billy's fundraiser for Royal British Legion Industries on Facebook with donations going straight into RBLI bank account.”
People can donate to Jacob on the QR code.