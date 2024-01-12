When looking at the photographs there is sometimes a challenge to actually spot the bird and they are often shown in a series of three images that reinforce the importance of their environment. Yellow Wagtails shows the birds picking around in the swampy ground that provides its food and Auks presents an almost abstract image, in which the birds are nearly lost in the rock shapes. Cattle Egrets have a comical air, where birds peck, unconcerned by the nearby hooves of the cattle from which they get their name.