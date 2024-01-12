Cletwr exhibitions start 2024 with an exhibition by an unusual and exceptional Ceredigion nature photographer.
Jeremy Moore is well known to some for his postcard images of the Welsh landscape, known as Wild Wales. However, Bird/land introduces us to a completely different aspect of his photography. In these photographs he explores the background habitat in which the birds fly, settle and nest and shows the character of various birds through their habitual ways of integrating into the landscape around them.
Jerry said: “My interest in birds dates back as far as my interest in photography. Before I became a professional photographer I had worked for bird and wildlife conservation organisations such as the RSPB and Nature Conservancy Council. However, for many years I photographed the landscape and only watched birds. Once I did put my two main interests together, I attempted to do so in a way which gave “equal billing” to the main subject matter (birds) and their surroundings.”
The work in the exhibition reflects Jerry’s interest in the simple lines of traditional Japanese woodcut prints and the way in which they link birds, flowers and trees. He has also been influenced by the painter Michael Warren, who depicts birds that are a part of their landscape background.
When looking at the photographs there is sometimes a challenge to actually spot the bird and they are often shown in a series of three images that reinforce the importance of their environment. Yellow Wagtails shows the birds picking around in the swampy ground that provides its food and Auks presents an almost abstract image, in which the birds are nearly lost in the rock shapes. Cattle Egrets have a comical air, where birds peck, unconcerned by the nearby hooves of the cattle from which they get their name.
Bird/land was originally shown in extended versions at MOMA Machynlleth and Aberystwyth Arts Centre and will be on show at Cletwr until 18 March. Visit www.wild-wales.com