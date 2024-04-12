A biker was stopped when he crossed solid double lines to overtake what turned out to be an unmarked police car.
The incident happened on the A470 Dolgellau to Ganllwyd during the Easter holidays. The biker was fined and could also get points. He was penalised further for having an illegal number plate.
North Wales Police said the biker was a local man.
"Unfortunately for the rider, this reckless behaviour was caught on the police car camera,” a police spokesperson said.
“So he has chosen to accept his fate by way of a ticket where he's likely to receive penalty points on his licence. He also had an illegal number plate. So was issued a ticket for this as well.”