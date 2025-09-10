Aberdyfi audiences are getting ready to welcome All About the Bass when Sinfonia Cymru’s string orchestra performs Bach, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Tabakova - led by the double bass.
All About the Bass travel to Aberdyfi’s Neuadd Dyfi on Thursday, 2 October at 7pm.
The violins in a string orchestra usually lead the music - but in this concert, the lowest, deepest instrument, the double bass, is in charge.
Curated by Sinfonia Cymru bassist Martin Ludenbach, 12 string players unite to bring you rich sound, rhythm, and incredible basslines. You’ll hear classical favourites including Bach’s Air on a G String, Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue and Tchaikovsky’s majestic Serenade for Strings and new music by Bulgarian-British composer Dobrinka Tabakova.
For tickets, visit www.sinfonia.cymru
