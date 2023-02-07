Talybont is the focus of Aberystwyth Ramblers' walk on on Saturday, 11 February.

Catch the 9.30am X28 bus from stand 4 at Aberystwyth bus station and alight at Talybont green (grid ref SN655892) ready to start walking at 10am.

This fairly strenuous six-mile circular walk is based on Walk 10 in Aberystwyth Ramblers’ book, Aberystwyth Walks.

The route initially follows the Afon Leri upstream to a footbridge and then goes up and over Banc y Winllan to Cwm Ceulan.

After a northerly ascent, Bedd Taliesin is reached from which there are good views of the Dyfi Estuary.

The descent back to Talybont is via the ruined farmhouse of Cefn-Erglodd

Booking is not required but please contact the walk leaders if you require further information. No dogs, except registered assistance dogs, by prior arrangement.

Contact details can be found on the Aberystwyth Ramblers website.

