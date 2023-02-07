Talybont is the focus of Aberystwyth Ramblers' walk on on Saturday, 11 February.
Catch the 9.30am X28 bus from stand 4 at Aberystwyth bus station and alight at Talybont green (grid ref SN655892) ready to start walking at 10am.
This fairly strenuous six-mile circular walk is based on Walk 10 in Aberystwyth Ramblers’ book, Aberystwyth Walks.
The route initially follows the Afon Leri upstream to a footbridge and then goes up and over Banc y Winllan to Cwm Ceulan.
After a northerly ascent, Bedd Taliesin is reached from which there are good views of the Dyfi Estuary.
The descent back to Talybont is via the ruined farmhouse of Cefn-Erglodd
Booking is not required but please contact the walk leaders if you require further information. No dogs, except registered assistance dogs, by prior arrangement.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]