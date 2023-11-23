Extra seats have been added for a fundraising concert in Bangor with Gwynedd singer, Rhys Meirion.
The concert, to raise money for St David’s Hospice, is at Bangor Cathedral on Friday, 1 December. Doors open at 7pm and the concert starts at 7.30pm
Hospice Christmas merchandise will be on sale on the evening.
“Bangor Cathedral is a stunning venue, even more so at Christmas,” a St David’s Hospice spokesperson said. “What better way to start the Christmas period!”
Tickets cost £15 for adults and £10 for children and are non-refundable for this event