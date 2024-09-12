Plans to transform a disused “eyesore” building on Aberystwyth sea front into apartments have been approved by Ceredigion County Council despite the “strong objections” of town councillors.
The prominent seafront Grade II listed Deva building on Marine Terrace has been empty since 2006 when the nursing home that was housed at the site closed its doors.
Calls have been regularly made through the years for the site, dubbed an “eyesore” by residents and local councillors, to be renovated and occupied, with owners at one point fined £1,000 by Ceredigion council for failing to keep up the appearance of the exterior of the building which sits with the town’s conservation zone.
Work to update the building’s facade has been ongoing over the past several years, with a scheme now finally approved to bring the building back into use.
In early 2022, plans for a change of use from town houses to 18 flats were submitted to Ceredigion County Council by owner Vince Morgans, but the scheme was withdrawn.
Later that year, a fresh application for 17 flats was submitted after developers held a public consultation on the plans, with work including an extension to the rear for new stairs and a lift, as well as re-roofing works and the demolition and rebuilding of a rear annexe building.
A planning report into finalised plans says that 14 of the flats will be created in the main building, with one in the existing rear wing and two in the new build annexe.
The plans also include retrospective consent for the demolition of rear extensions and some internal walls.
A parking and turning area is proposed to the rear of the site with access from the existing council maintained road.
Those plans were finally approved by council planners last week.
Aberystwyth Town Council “strongly” objected to the plans, while welcoming the principle of bringing Deva back into use.
The council objected on the grounds that the “proposed changes are not appropriate for a historic building in a conservation area and would be visible from the street”, and concerns over “the demolition of the historic annex and dormer windows within the conservation area” and “insufficient parking spaces and no bike storage.”
The council also called for a planning restriction to ensure the flats are used as permanent dwellings and not holiday accommodation.
Approving the new plans under delegated powers, Ceredigion County Council planning officers said: “Amended plans have been received which seeks to safeguard the listed status of the building and also maintain its character and appearance within the town's conservation area.
“Works to create an extension to the rear annexe will not have any impact on the amenities or privacy of neighbouring properties.
“The objection of the Town Council to the proposal is noted however it is acknowledged that Cadw have confirmed the suitability of the scheme.”
None of the flats created in the building will be marked as affordable housing, planners said, because of the cost involved in converting a listed building.