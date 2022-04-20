Falcon fundraiser for Bronglais chemotherapy day unit

The club is holding a fundraiser in aid of the Bronglais Chemo Appeal ( Unknown )

A little birdie told us that a charity golf day is being held in Aberystwyth to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.

The event is being staged by the Falcon Useless Golfing Society (FUGS) on Saturday, 14 May at Aberystwyth Golf Club.

Golf day organiser Barry Phipson said it would be a fun day out for golfers of all abilities, with a raffle and auction and food served all day, and golfers invited to come in fancy dress if they want to.

Barry added: “We wanted to support the Appeal for a new chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital. Having local cancer services is important to all of us.”

There’s an entry fee of £40 per team of four for a nine-hole Texas Scramble. To enter, contact Owen at the golf club on 01970 615104.

The FUGS have raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity over the last 28 years, through golf tournaments and carol singing around the village of Llanilar, near Aberystwyth, where they are based.

Bridget Harpwood, Fundraising Officer at Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We are so grateful to FUGS for supporting our Appeal, and we hope you have a fantastic day of golfing!”

The Bronglais Chemo Appeal aims to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital, to greatly improve the patient experience.