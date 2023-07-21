More than £2,000 has been raised for Porthdinllaen National Coastwatch Institution station.
The money was raised at a family day held at the home of NCI station manager Andy Smith and his wife, Kay.
They were ably assisted by their family, children, and partners to entertain around 100 people at a barbecue. There was also live music, plus a raffle and charity auction in aid of the station’s funds.
A magnificent sum of £2,340 was raised and the watchkeepers at NCI Porthdinllaen would like to sincerely thank all those who generously contributed items to the auction and raffle. The contributors were Fred Merlyn Music, Kakesbykay, Dylan’s Restaurant, Criccieth, Nefyn Golf Club, Discover Llŷn, K E Taylor, Criccieth, The Moelwyn Hotel and Restaurant, and Cwrw Llŷn Brewery.
A spokesperson for NCI Porthdinllaen said: “Life at the station itself has also been busy lately, with a significant number of improvements being carried out.
“These will enable us to maintain and improve our service as, on the spot, ‘Eyes Along the Coast’ for the other search and rescue organisations such as the RNLI and His Majesty’s Coastguard.
“For instance, we have recently informed the Coastguard of a kayaker in distress and assisted the RNLI lifeboat to locate and rescue them.
“Also, we were involved in instigating the safe recovery, by the local volunteer mobile coastguard, of a lady who had a fall on the nearby coastal path.”