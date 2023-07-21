A magnificent sum of £2,340 was raised and the watchkeepers at NCI Porthdinllaen would like to sincerely thank all those who generously contributed items to the auction and raffle. The contributors were Fred Merlyn Music, Kakesbykay, Dylan’s Restaurant, Criccieth, Nefyn Golf Club, Discover Llŷn, K E Taylor, Criccieth, The Moelwyn Hotel and Restaurant, and Cwrw Llŷn Brewery.