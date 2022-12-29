A family friendly New year’s eve party will take place in the memorial hall in Criccieth from 8pm tonight (Saturday).
The event has been organised by the Goleudy Church and its members.
Food and drinks will be available on the night, thanks to church member, Gemma Bendall-Jones. There won’t be a bar, but anyone interested in coming is free to bring their own alcohol. Instead of charging corkage, organisers have asked people to donate what they feel to be fair towards the upkeep of the hall. The event itself is completely free, but organisers say donations would be more than welcome.
Various games and activities have been organised, including a quiz and a dance. Ms Bendall-Jones said anyone eager to show off on stage can do so by contacting her on 07933 728301.
The organisers have also prepared for restless or tired children. “If you have a child who might nod off before midnight, bring a cushion or blanket, and we’ll make a little ‘nest’ near the stage,” said a spokesperson for the event.
This will be the first new year’s eve event hosted by the church. Ms Bendall-Jones said: “We were trying to think of something fun to do, and have something which involves the children.
"Normally new year’s eve is just about the drinking, and it was hard to find anything other than that. Everything we could have gone to was too far away or too expensive. But my friend reminded me of the quiz nights her church used to hold, and we thought that sort of thing would be a great idea. It’s just one of those fun evenings that’s more about the giggles than anything else.
“It’s the first time we’ve done this, so we are winging it a little bit. We’ll see who turns up, and quite a few people are interested already, there should be at least 50 people there. I think there’s a lot of families that just want to have some good clean fun on New year’s eve.”
