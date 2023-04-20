The family of the four-year-old boy who was taken to hospital following the fatal road traffic collision on the Felinheli bypass earlier this month have issued an update on his condition.
Releasing the update through North Wales Police (NWP), the family said the boy remains in hospital and his condition is improving.
Sadly, 28-year-old Emma Louise Morris was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened shortly before 7pm on Monday, 3 April.
The collision happened on the A487 and involved a dark grey Audi A3, a BMW 1 series, a Peugeot 208 and a Skoda Octavia. The four-year-old was taken to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool where he remains.
A woman was airlifted to hospital in Stoke but she has since been discharged from hospital. Two people who were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd with serious injuries have also been discharged.
Investigating Officer, PC Gareth Rogers of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Thankfully the little boy is improving, which is extremely good news.
“Our thoughts remain with Miss Morris’ family and friends at what is a very difficult time for all. They continue to be supported by a specially trained Family Liaison Officer.
“Our investigation is underway, and we’d like to use this opportunity to issue a further appeal for witnesses. We continue to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances and would like to thank those who have contacted us so far.
“However, we continue to urge anybody who has not already spoken to us to get in touch. In particular, anybody who was travelling along the A487 bypass between 6:30pm and 7pm and who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have dash cam footage leading up to the collision.
”Anyone with information that could assist the ongoing investigation is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit – either via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 23000283204.