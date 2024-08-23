The family of a Criccieth girl diagnosed with a rare foot tumour after it was mistaken for a wart have walked up Snowdon for charity.
As reported last week, Nansi Alys was three when mum Leila noticed a lump on Nansi's toe.
Doctors said it was a wart, but the lump grew. Leila persisted until 2022 when a different doctor believed the lump was a tumour.
In 2023, Nansi had surgery to remove it. Tests revealed it was a desmoid-type fibromatosis (DF) - a rare type of intermediate soft tissue tumour.
The family received help from Sarcoma UK. As thanks, on 17 August, Nansi's family climbed Snowdon, raising over £1,300 for Sarcoma UK in their five hour climb.
"I’ve never gone up Snowdon before, so if I was going to do it, it had to be for a good cause – and what could be better than raising money for Sarcoma UK?" said Leila.
"It was a beautiful day. To begin with, I did struggle, but it was amazing. All I had in my head was ‘I’m doing it for Nansi.’
"I’m over the moon we’ve been able to raise this much.