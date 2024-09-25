THE family of a Ceredigion man who raised £50,000 for the NHS during Covid fear more people will be left in hospital corridors if a planned closure of beds at Tregaron Hospital is allowed to go ahead.
Rhythwyn Evans, 95, is currently an inpatient at Tregaron Hospital following a fall and his family fear the closure of hospital beds, which will be discussed on Thursday by Hywel Dda University Health Board, will lead to a shortage in mid Wales.
Mr Evans' son Dai Charles said the move could lead to more patients being treated in corridors or kept in ambulances outside hospitals due to a shortage of beds.
He added: "When my father went in to hospital in Bronglais, he spent the first five days on a trolley in a corridor before a bed became available.
"Ambulances are stacked up outside failing to get their patients offloaded into the hospital.
"Therefore the decision to close Tregaron Hospital will only compound this problem and I can't see the sense."
Inspired by Captain Tom Moore, Rhythwyn Evans from Silian near Lampeter, decided to mark his 91st birthday in 2020 by completing 91 laps of his home and raised a staggering £50,000.
He is currently waiting for a care plan before he can leave hospital and his son fears he might be moved to a care home.
An 'engagement' was held by the health board in August over the future of hospital beds in Tregaron with a final decision expected to be made on Thursday, 26 September.
The cash-strapped health board will also consider the future of Bronglais Hospital's Angharad children's ward and the 24 hour minor injuries unit in Llanelli.
Ceredigion politicians are urging health chiefs not to close in-patient beds at Tregaron.
Elin Jones MS said: “It was always expected that beds would remain in use at Tregaron hospital until the Cylch Caron project was up and running, and it is regrettable that there have been delays to the project.
"It will be hugely disappointing if the Health Board takes away the in-patient facility at Tregaron before the Cylch Caron project is in place.
“Tregaron is an important facility locally that enables patients who have been treated at Bronglais to have adequate care before they return home.
"There is also a palliative care bed in Tregaron, and as we have no residential hospice serving Ceredigion, this bed has been used by many over the years to have appropriate end of life care.”
Ben Lake MP said: “We understand that staffing and recruitment are the main drivers behind the health board’s decision, however we have become aware that there is room for more targeted recruitment to be done. I would urge the health board to improve its recruitment effort and delay any closure until Cylch Caron is open.”
Hywel Dda is proposing a “new model of care” for the area, part of the delayed broader Cylch Caron project for which tenders to build and design are currently being sought.
It will see the nine hospital beds removed, with staff working in the community.
But the health board insisted the hospital would not close in September, with outpatients services at the building remaining until a new integrated health centre is built.
The plans caused uproar in the community when announced, with Tregaron Town Council expressing “disappointment and anger” at the health board for “threatening” the future of the facility.
“The whole community is aware of the good work that goes on and that has happened here over the years,” the council said.
Peter Skitt, County Director Ceredigion at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “Despite efforts to recruit to positions, our current level of staffing is insufficient, and our staffing rotas are fragile.
“Our staff have voiced how challenging it is to support our patients through our current model of care at Tregaron Hospital.
“Our proposal is to move our staff from being hospital based and looking after the nine beds, to being community based.
“Outpatient appointments will continue to be provided from Tregaron Hospital and the building will serve as a hub for our staff until the new Cylch Caron Integrated Resource Centre is built.”
Tregaron county councillor Ifan Davies said the move was “disappointing” and said the hospital is a “special resource for the area.”