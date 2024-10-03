The family of fallen police constable Ralph Jones who died on duty in 1999 lit a candle at the National Police Memorial Day service in Glasgow.
The service in Glasgow on 21 September saw guests commemorate the lives and honour the sacrifices of all police officers who have died in the line of duty across the UK.
Among those in attendance were Rob Jones, brother, and Chris Milne-Jones, sister of Police Constable Ralph Jones, 34, who worked for a time in Blaenau Ffestiniog. He died on 13 July 1999 as the result of a road traffic incident while on a training course.
His family lit the candle for Wales.
Representing North Wales Police, Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said: “National Police Memorial Day provides a chance for reflection and remembrance of those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
“It was an honour to represent North Wales Police at such an important and poignant occasion. It is only right and fitting that we take a moment each year to reflect and remember the loss of those who went before us and others who continue to put the safety of others above their own. Their sacrifice, commitment and dedication to their duty must never be forgotten.”