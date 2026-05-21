Family has spoken out over the inhumane treatment of their loved ones kidnapped by Israeli forces this week.
New Quay sailing instructor Hannah Schafer was seized by the Israeli navy this Monday 18 May while aboard a vessel aiming to deliver aid to Gaza.
Hannah has not been contactable since her kidnapping, but footage released by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reveals activists from the seized flotilla vessels suffering physical abuse at the hands of Israeli forces.
The video shows the kidnapped activists held in stress positions, one screaming “stop it” in the background as the Minister taunted the group.
Lawyers representing the detainees reported “widespread injuries”, three requiring hospital treatment and “dozens” with suspected broken ribs, and the use of tasers and rubber bullets.
All seized activists have now left the notorious Ktziot prison where they were being held, and are en route to be deported to Istanbul.
Siobhan Schafer, sister to 62-year-old Hannah Schafer, said she fears her sister was victim to physical trauma and “illegal stigmatisation” being labelled a terrorist, adding: “If elected officials are prepared to treat people this way on camera, what is happening when we're not looking?
“And what are prison officials not doing?
“Do our loved ones have water, food, bedding, hygiene facilities?
“Do our loved ones have access to medication?”
Adalah, the legal centre representing the detained flotilla group, described “ severe access restrictions” limiting their ability to visit many of those detained.
A spokesperson said: “Our team received a large number of complaints of extreme violence, revealing a new pattern of physical abuse deliberately used by Israeli authorities.
“The detained activists were subjected to extreme violence both on the vessels and during the transfer time between the boats and the port.
“Furthermore, authorities forced the activists into stress positions; while being moved around the port, they were forced to walk bent completely forward while guards violently held their backs down.
“Participants were also forced to sit on their knees inside the boat for prolonged periods of time.
“In addition to this physical abuse, the participants were subjected to severe degradation and sexual harassment and humiliation.
“Further, several women participants had their hijabs ripped off by Israeli authorities.”
Both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned Ben-Gvir’s video showing the treatment of the detainees, with Netanyahu stating the behaviour was “not in line with Israel's values”.
The video contradicted an earlier video shared by the Foreign Ministry showing detainees hugging as they were reunited.
On 18 May, 42 Global Sumud Flotilla vessels carrying approximately 430 activists and aid workers were illegally intercepted in international waters by the Israeli navy.
The flotilla’s mission was to break the decades-long maritime blockade Israel has held over Gaza.
Aboard one of the vessels was Llanbrynmair resident Richard Andersen, who has been uncontactable since his boat was seized.
Chris Hill from Clwt-y-Bont was also taken from a flotilla vessel.
It comes amongst widespread criticism of the videoed mistreatment of the detainees from the international community, including UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and US ambassador to Israel.
The Israeli authorities haven’t responded further to the other accusations made, but previously described the flotilla as a “PR stunt at the service of Hamas”.
Israel defends the maritime blockade of Gaza to stop weapons being delivered to Hamas and other groups.
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