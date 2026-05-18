This morning (18 May) Israeli navy vessels began seizing some of the 50+ vessels en route.
The Cardigan Bay sailing instructor reported being 75 miles east of Cyprus and has not yet been stopped, but said that an estimated 15 vessels have so far been intercepted.
The 62-year-old said she and her crew were “making a run for it” to Gaza 250 nautical miles away, and if successful, could be there by tomorrow evening.
She added: “Rumour has it that the prison ship is going to take us all to Israel, but they’ll have to catch us first!
“We’re bombing off heading downwind towards Gaza.
“Apparently, the boats behind us in the line have started to be intercepted... but in the meantime, I’ve put our cloak of invisibility around our boat, and we’ll just hope for the best.
“Free Palestine.”
The Flotilla represents the largest ever sea mission attempting to bring aid to Gaza and end the decades-long sea blockade by Israel.
Fifty-eight boats set sail in early April, with the mission to deliver aid to Gaza and open an aid channel for more to be delivered.
However in late April, Israel illegally seized 22 of the flotilla vessels with 175 aboard, with those captured reporting being beaten, which Israeli authorities refute.
One of those who was allegedly beaten and illegally detained was Chris Hill from Clwt y Bont in Gwynedd.
They were eventually released in Greece, whilst two of those aboard, Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Ávila, were taken to Israel, allegedly for “questioning”.
The pair have since been deported from Israel, claiming psychological abuse was used which the Israeli government denies.
Another mid-Wales resident, Richard Andersen from Llanbrynmair, is also still sailing with the flotilla at present on the Ajjur, but this newspaper hasn’t been able to make contact with him.
Images released this morning show armed commandos boarding the aid vessels.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli government, which has previously accused the flotilla of being involved in “two violent Turkish groups” and a “publicity stunt”.
The government defend the sea blockade, in place since 2007, as necessary to stop weapons from reaching Hamas and other armed groups.
Israel has repeatedly banned aid groups, turned away aid at the border, and only last week released a new policy to cut off humanitarian aid.
A comment issued this morning from the Global Sumud Flotilla X account said: “We demand safe passage for our legal, non-violent humanitarian mission. Governments must act now to stop these illegal acts of piracy meant to maintain Israel’s genocidal siege on Gaza.”
They are calling for people to ask their governments' foreign offices and the Cypriot government to support the flotilla and call for the immediate release of all those abducted.
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