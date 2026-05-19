Friends lost contact with New Quay sailing instructor Hannah Schafer yesterday afternoon (18 May) whilst aboard the Azur.
The 62-year-old sent a warning message that she was likely to be intercepted by the Israeli navy as they began stopping some of the 50+ Global Sumud Flotilla boats whilst 250 nautical miles from Gaza.
The vessel Ajjur carrying sailor Richard Andersen from Llanbrynmair was also intercepted yesterday near Cyprus, and loved ones have not heard from the building teacher since.
Forty-three boats have been stopped in the last 24 hours, whilst eight remain sailing in their attempt to deliver aid to Gaza and break the decades-long sea blockade.
In a video issued after her capture, Hannah said: ”If you’re watching this, Israeli occupation forces have kidnapped me in international waters. I’m part of a non-violent civilian mission sailing to break the illegal siege, deliver aid and stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza.
“My kidnapping shows once again how far the Israeli regime and its backers will go to continue the siege and genocide.
“We all must rise up, pressure our government to stand on the side of justice and humanity.”
A similar video of Richard was also shared, in which he “urged governments and civil society not just to work for my release but to work towards the liberation of all Palestinians living under the genocidal apartheid regime of Israel”.
Concerns have also been raised in Westminster about the safety of Gwynedd resident Chris Hill by his MP Liz Saville Roberts, after his boat, Isias, was reported to have been intercepted.
Raising the issue yesterday in parliament, Saville Roberts said she was “deeply concerned”: “Chris’s family, and our wider local community, are understandably worried about his welfare.
“The interception of civilian vessels and the detention of those delivering humanitarian aid raises profound concerns about the protection of civilians and respect for international law. International humanitarian law includes important rules to facilitate the passage of humanitarian relief such as food, clothing, and medical supplies, as well as rules on the protection of humanitarian personnel.
“I am calling on the UK Government to act immediately to secure the safety and wellbeing of UK citizens involved, ensure urgent consular access, and press for their safe release.”
Amongst those abducted is the Irish president's sister, Margaret Connolly, according to the Global Sumud Flotilla.
Foreign ministers from 10 countries have condemned Israel’s actions as a “blatant violation of international law”.
Israel has defended its sea blockade as legitimate to prevent weapons reaching Hamas, whilst the Israeli Foreign Ministry yesterday released a video showing people hugging with the caption: “Activists from the provocation flotilla are seen hugging after being transferred to Israeli vessels. So far, no aid has been found on their boats.”
It is understood that the sailors were taken to a “prison ship”, whilst the destination remains unknown.
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