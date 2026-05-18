The safety of a Gwynedd man delivering humanitarian supplies to people in Gaza has been raised in the House of Commons.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts raised a Point of Order with the Speaker about Chris Hill.
Chris, from Clwt-y-Bont, is on the Global Sumud Flotilla delivering aid to Palestine. There is mounting concern following reports that Israeli forces have already boarded vessels and taken at least seven UK nationals by force in international waters, as part of a wider operation against the flotilla.
Mrs Saville Roberts MP said on Monday, 18 May: “Mr Speaker, have you received any notice of a statement from the government following the interception today by Israeli forces of more than 50 boats carrying aid for Gaza in international waters west of Cyprus.
“There are UK citizens on these vessels, including my constituent Chris Hill.
“Could you advise me how UK citizens’ right to provide humanitarian aid and the right to freedom of navigation in international waters can be guaranteed in this case, as well as immediate and unimpeded access to British consular officials?”
She added: “I am deeply concerned by reports that multiple vessels in the Global Sumud Flotilla have again been intercepted and that humanitarian activists have been detained in international waters.
“Chris’s family, and our wider local community, are understandably worried about his welfare. The interception of civilian vessels and the detention of those delivering humanitarian aid raises profound concerns about the protection of civilians and respect for international law. International humanitarian law includes important rules to facilitate the passage of humanitarian relief such as food, clothing, and medical supplies as well as rules on the protection of humanitarian personnel.
“I am calling on the UK Government to act immediately to secure the safety and wellbeing of UK citizens involved, ensure urgent consular access, and press for their safe release.”
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