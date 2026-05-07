Erannan and Antreas Bent are Finnish-Irish brothers who launched the first Finnish sauna in Bala last summer, under the name Niku-Naku.
This month, the pair are doubling their steamy offer by launching a new sauna on the seafront in Tywyn.
Speaking on behalf of the pair, Erannan from Pennal said: “We’ve been working to establish a wood-fired Finnish sauna next to the slipway at Neptune Caravan Park, with direct access to the sea for a cold plunge between sauna sessions.
“We’re both parents of young children, and we welcome families at the sauna!”
Having both started families, they wanted to share the sauna culture they had during their childhoods with their children.
Erannan used his traditional boat-building skills and architecture degree from the Centre for Alternative Technology to build the saunas at their Aberdyfi workshop, with the first opening last August next to Llyn Tegid in Bala.
The saunas are designed to create the perfect balance between seat height, headroom, and layout to ensure the steam spreads evenly for a “whole body embrace”.
The business name Niku-Naku - a playful term for ‘naked’ or ‘stripped back’ - is the boys giving the Finnish sauna culture to north Wales.
They will be launching the Tywyn sauna with a launch party on Bank Holiday Monday, 25 May.
Both their saunas are hand-built at their workshop in Smugglers Cove Boatyard in Aberdyfi.
To celebrate their launch, Niku-Naku are offering 50 per cent off public sessions for the first 50 bookings, use promo code 50-50 when making a booking via their website at https://niku-naku.com/
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