Family pay tribute to man killed in crash
Subscribe newsletter
The family of the man who died following a road traffic collision near Blaenau Ffestiniog on Saturday afternoon have paid tribute to him.
Gary Leslie Broad was 62-years-old and came from the Hindhead area of Surrey.
His family said: “Gary was a father of two and grandad to Ollie. He had a passion for adventures and all sports - particularly hiking, skiing and motor racing. He lived an action-packed life and his infectious personality will be missed greatly by his partner Amanda, family and friends.”
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which involved a Mazda MX5 and a Land Rover, at around 1pm on Saturday, November 19 on the B4391 at Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our sympathies are with Mr Broad’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“The investigation is underway and we continue to appeal to anybody who may have been travelling along the B4391 at Blaenau Ffestiniog and who may have dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”
Anybody who may be able to assist with the ongoing investigation is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the live web chat or via 101, quoting reference number 22000850866.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |