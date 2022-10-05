Family showcases how farm can help safeguard environment
A MEIRIONNYDD farming family have opened the gates to their hill farm to showcase how safeguarding the environment and food production go hand in hand.
The farm visit, which was hosted jointly by the Meirionnydd branch of the Farmers’ Union of Wales and FWAG, and was also attended by local MP Liz Saville-Roberts, was held at Rhyd-y-fen, Arenig, Bala.
Here Geraint Jones farms in partnership with his wife Sharon and their son Osian.
Joining the tour of the farm were Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, as well as James Owen, deputy director, Land Management Reform Division, Welsh Government, who heard about the outstanding work being done by the family to safeguard the environment, whilst producing sustainable, nutritious food.
The farm extends to 520 hectares, the vast majority of which is mountain land, with only approximately 10 hectares of fields available to gather silage for winter fodder. A true mountain farm it encompasses a vast area of unimproved mountain land and large areas have been designated an SSSI.
FUW Meirionnydd county president Euros Puw said: “This is the definition of agriculture in Meirionnydd. It is really positive to see this Welsh family hill farm in the heart of Meirionnydd thrive while helping to sustain the Welsh language, our culture and rural economy with succession in mind.”
FUW Meirionnydd county chairman Edwin Jones concluded: “We had a very special day at Rhyd-y-fen. The well-organised day offered a farm tour along with a discussion about the challenging future facing agriculture.
“We experienced how a family farm in rural Wales can contribute to the environmental demands of today’s world, and while doing so, can sustain our culture and legacy.
“There was also an opportunity to remind everyone that the agriculture industry is lonely and dangerous. Reference was made to the value of community and the importance of being willing to talk about any problem.
“Thanks to everyone who showed support for the event whether big or small but most especially to our hosts Geraint, Sharon, Osian and Huw.”
