AN Aberystwyth family has thanked the community who have helped them raise more than £5,000 for Tŷ Hafan.
Andrew Humphreys and his partner, Cerys, raised money for Tŷ Hafan by hosting a charity car wash at Aberystwyth fire station last month.
Not to be outdone, daughter Maisie, who attends Ysgol Comins Coch held her own charity event, completing a twin peaks challenge in Aberystwyth, climbing Pen Dinas and Constitution Hill.
Maisie’s sister, Nel was born in Singleton Hospital on 1 June 2023 and when she was just five weeks old, the family received the news that Nel was born with a very rare chromosome disease, Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome, which is a life-limiting condition affective 1 in 50,000 people.
Andrew said: “As a family we would like to thank everyone who supported us in many ways during our Ty Hafan fundraising.
“We have been blown away with the kindness and generosity shown to us.
“When Maisie decided she wanted to fundraise for the charity she set a target of £1000 , we are now well over £5,500.
“Maisie planned and organised the Children's Aberystwyth twin peaks and on Nel's first birthday on 1 June which she was due to walk with a small group of 4 friends and a family support team, on the day
“An army of 16 friends ranging from 6-10 years old and a support team of 13 adults completed the twin peaks challenge in an impressive time.
“We would like to thank Hayley Ridding who joined us on the walk and captured the special day on camera , David and everyone at the Hut Aberystwyth who kindly gave all the children participating an ice cream and hosted the large team for our first pit stop.
“We then walked on ,and over Constitution Hill finishing our walk in Clarach bay holiday village, where Tommy, Jackie and family kindly provided refreshments and a place to celebrate the end of the fundraising efforts and Nel's 1st birthday.
“Included in that running total is the money raised at the fire station car wash which was a huge success.
“Mr Carruthers and staff at Ysgol Comins Coch have been behind Maisie with her fundraising ideas and hosted an own clothes day and lolly sale on the last day of term raising an impressive £401.12.
“Thank you doesn't seem enough to everyone who has donated to this special charity who have been amazing to Nel and our family this past year.
“We feel it's such a life line to so many families including ours, so we have set up a fundraising group, Byddin Gymreig Nel to allow us to continue to raise money for Ty Hafan.”