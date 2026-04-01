A timber-framed bungalow situated 100 yards from the popular Ynyslas beach on the beautiful Cambrian Coast will be sold at auction on 1 May.
Wigwam, Ynyslas, Borth, which has provided seaside holidays for family members and friends for 62 years, is included in Halls auctioneers’ next collective property and land collective auction in Shrewsbury, with a guide price of £150,000 to £170,000.
The five-bedroomed bungalow, which overlooks the sixth hole on Borth and Ynyslas golf course, featured in the first episode of the successful Welsh TV detective drama series, Hinterland.
Fans of the series may remember seeing Detective Inspector Tom Mathias probe the disappearance of bungalow owner Helen Jenkins following the discovery of a blood-spattered bathroom.
Wigwam has been owned by the same Shropshire family since it was purchased in 1964. The late David and Beryl Pocock had seven children and gave them the option of buying the bungalow or going abroad on a family holiday to celebrate their silver wedding anniversary.
The children voted for the bungalow and they have enjoyed numerous family holidays at the Cambrian Coast ever since, keeping a diary covering the 62 years.
Only four of the seven Pocock children survive today and they have decided that Wigwam, which requires some renovation work, should be sold and they hope to make a donation to Marie Curie from some of the proceeds.
Marie Curie nurses provided “superb” care for Beryl before she died of cancer in 1994.
“We have had a lot of fun taking summer holidays at Wigwam with family and friends over the years,” said Nigel Pocock, one of David and Beryl’s children. “We did everything that children should do on a seaside holiday on a long, sandy beach.
“The bungalow needs money spending on it, so we have decided reluctantly, as a family, to let somebody else do the work and have the pleasure of owning and enjoying it.”
Built in the 1930s, Wigwam sits on a 0.44-acre plot and comprises an entrance hall, dual aspect sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room with walk‐in larder, five bedrooms and a bathroom. Three of the bedrooms have wash hand basins and the bungalow has a pine boarded floor throughout.
Surrounded by lawns, the bungalow has a veranda overlooking the golf course, a rear sun patio with mountain range backdrop, a detached garage and a gated front access.
For full property details, visit www.hallsgb.com or www.rightmove.co.uk . Viewing is by appointment with Halls’ Welshpool office on Tel: 01938 555552.
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