AN Aberystwyth pub is holding a right royal knees up today to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
The Castle Hotel and Bar has been open since 10am showing coverage of the coronation in Westminster Abbey with some famous faces on show.
Coverage will continue in the bar throughout the day with an invite to all - and they will do it all again tomorrow for the coronation concert from 7.30pm.
Despite Ceredigion County Council receiving no applications for street parties in the county, a number of smaller events are being held throughout the weekend.
A coronation big lunch is being held in Aberporth tomorrow with another event being held on Llandysul Paddlers field on Sunday.