Fantastic crafts and produce at Corris Show
Sunday 2nd October 2022 2:30 pm
First prizes were presented to Emily Edwards for her photograph on the subject of weather and travelling; Charlie Evans for his edible sheep; Eleri Edwards for her novelty cake, who also won Best Exhibit
People from Corris and the surrounding area competed for a host of prizes at the annual Corris and District Show.
There was fierce competition across a range of categories at the show, which was held at Ysgol Dyffryn Dulas in the village on Saturday, 3 September.
Pictured above are just a few of the winners on the day.
