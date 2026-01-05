More than two dozen schools in Ceredigion have announced they will be remaining closed tomorrow due to the snow and ice, including both of Aberystwyth's secondary schools

Giving an update on its website, Ceredigion County Council said: "A number of schools in Ceredigion will be closed on (06/01/2026) due to the weather."

Those schools are:

Ysgol Bro Pedr

Ysgol Bro Teifi

Ysgol Rhydypennau

Ysgol Comins Coch

Ysgol Penrhyncoch

Ysgol Penllwyn

Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron

Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn

Ysgol y Dderi

Ysgol Pontrhydfendigaid

Ysgol Syr John Rhys

Ysgol Mynach

Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron (including Canolfan y Môr)

Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron Primary School

Ysgol Plascrug

Ysgol Rhos Helyg (both sites)

Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth

Ysgol Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn

Ysgol Llangwyryfon

Ysgol Gatholig Padarn Sant

Ysgol Llanilar

Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos

Ysgol Penparc

Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig

Ysgol Gyfun Penglais

As it stands, the other schools in Ceredigion should reopen tomorrow.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for large parts of Wales tonight and tomorrow, with temperatures expected to drop as low as -9C.