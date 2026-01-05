More than two dozen schools in Ceredigion have announced they will be remaining closed tomorrow due to the snow and ice, including both of Aberystwyth's secondary schools
Giving an update on its website, Ceredigion County Council said: "A number of schools in Ceredigion will be closed on (06/01/2026) due to the weather."
Those schools are:
Ysgol Bro Pedr
Ysgol Bro Teifi
Ysgol Rhydypennau
Ysgol Comins Coch
Ysgol Penrhyncoch
Ysgol Penllwyn
Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron
Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn
Ysgol y Dderi
Ysgol Pontrhydfendigaid
Ysgol Syr John Rhys
Ysgol Mynach
Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron (including Canolfan y Môr)
Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron Primary School
Ysgol Plascrug
Ysgol Rhos Helyg (both sites)
Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth
Ysgol Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn
Ysgol Llangwyryfon
Ysgol Gatholig Padarn Sant
Ysgol Llanilar
Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos
Ysgol Penparc
Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig
Ysgol Gyfun Penglais
As it stands, the other schools in Ceredigion should reopen tomorrow.
A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for large parts of Wales tonight and tomorrow, with temperatures expected to drop as low as -9C.
