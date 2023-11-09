The community of Harlech showcased their skills at the town's annual Horticultural and Produce Show.
Fantastic floral, craft and food and drink exhibits were on display as judges decided the best in a number of categories.
Pictured here are just some of the winners on the day. Above is Dinah Pickard, who received the Best Exhibit Prize for her floral display on the theme of Old Mother Hubbard.
Below is R O Edwards, who won for his three onions frown from seed, and E M Jones, who received first prize and a certificate of merit for this five chrysanthemum blooms.
Pictured below is Pat Eflord whose roses, crafted around the theme of 'ring around the roses', earned her first prize.
