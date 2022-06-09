‘Fantastic’ to see collaborative community project come to life

By Cambrian News reporter  
Sunday 12th June 2022 2:00 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
The High Sheriff of Dyfed Rowland Rees Evans opens the pilot scheme
The High Sheriff of Dyfed Rowland Rees Evans opens the pilot scheme (Cambrian News )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

THE HIGH Sheriff of Dyfed has officially opened a new collaborative project on the Waun near Aberystwyth

The pilot scheme has been set up by MHA Hafan y Waun care home and MHA Communities Aberystwyth and aims to encourage members of the community to get involved.

The High Sheriff of Dyfed Rowland Rees Evans and his wife Sian Rees Evans were invited to officially open the scheme, which included presentations from scheme manager Karen Rees Roberts, and Richard Sproson, legacy manager on the importance of volunteer and fundraising.

Activities will be based on the needs of the community, with the purpose of the scheme to support older adults in the community through music therapy to improve wellbeing and quality of life by offering a safe and welcoming space to help those living in isolation, living with a mental or physical illness, or living with a long term health conditions.

Karen Rees Roberts, scheme manager said: “It’s fantastic to finally see this project come to life.

“It’s been a long time in the planning, and it’s a first of its kind for MHA.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Aberystwyth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0