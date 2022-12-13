More than 30 local businesses and craftspeople had stalls at Ysgol Penweddig's Christmas fair which returned after a break of two years due to the pandemic.
There was a good attendance at the Aberystwyth school by parents and supporters perusing the wide variety of stalls selling honey, candles, artwork, books, woodwork, Christmas gifts and decorations, jewellery and much more.
It was good to see Elin Jones AS and Aberystwyth town councillors Kerry Ferguson and Emlyn Jones kindly attending the event.
School pupils and teachers sang Welsh carols at the beginning of the fair under the leadership of Angharad Evans, chairperson of the Friends of Penweddig and school teacher.
The Friends would like to thank everyone who helped, contributed and supported the successful event which is an important part of the school calendar.