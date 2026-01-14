Sirhowy Community Centre is proving that strong communities are built around more than bricks and mortar. Through food, shared activities and a welcoming atmosphere, the centre has become a vital hub for people of all ages, bringing families, volunteers and older residents together when connection matters more than ever.
In November 2024, the centre became a community food member of FareShare Cymru and received a pop-up kitchen. This compact resource has transformed what is offered at the centre, enabling the team to expand meal provision and create new opportunities for people to come together.
During the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the kitchen has helped the centre respond flexibly to local needs, supporting both practical and social wellbeing.
The centre has long been a welcoming space for families in Sirhowy, but is now placing a growing emphasis on reaching older residents. With a committed team of volunteers and improved facilities, the focus is not only on providing food but also on tackling isolation by offering companionship, conversation and a sense of belonging.
Throughout the week, Sirhowy Community Centre runs a lively and varied programme. FoodShare sessions take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, offering a friendly environment where people can pick up food and essentials.
During school holidays, Tuesday and Thursday afternoons are dedicated to holiday clubs, where children enjoy creative activities and a freshly prepared hot meal for £2. On Thursday evenings, art classes provide a relaxed and social outlet for all ages. Alongside this, the centre collects donations of food, clothing and household items, which are redistributed locally to support families and encourage generosity.
Over the summer, one holiday session captured the centre’s impact. Children spent the afternoon making Labubu-themed keyrings and notebooks before sitting down to a freshly cooked lunch of spaghetti bolognese or a vegetarian pasta option.
The day ended with a surprise visit from Labubu, who led a lively disco that filled the centre with laughter and excitement, highlighting how food, creativity and shared experiences can create lasting memories.
For organiser Ellen, the kitchen has been a “game changer”. Easy to use and simple to store, it allows the team to prepare sit-down meals for up to 24 people indoors or cater for more than 100 at outdoor events. This flexibility has opened the door to new activities beyond holiday sessions, helping parents, carers, children, volunteers and older residents connect over food.
Looking ahead, the team plans to launch a lunch club aimed at older residents and distribute free slow cookers to households, giving people the tools to prepare affordable, nutritious meals at home. These initiatives will build on the centre’s success, ensuring support reaches all generations.
Sirhowy Community Centre shows how thoughtful investment in simple resources can spark lasting change. By combining affordable meals with opportunities to connect and share, it is strengthening community bonds and improving wellbeing across Sirhowy.
FareShare Cymru is proud to support its work and celebrate the power of local spirit and community-led action.
