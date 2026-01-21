After WI Secretary Adelle Robinson fell ill with breast cancer in 2024, the group rallied to raise funds with a arts and crafts sale and exhibition.
At the event prior to Christmas, the group sold hand-made knits, linocut prints, limited-edition greeting cards depicting the WI cottage, as well as artisan-crafted jams, jellies, and preserves.
Twenty per cent of the proceeds went to Breast Cancer Now, a charity to support people on their breast cancer journey, raising a total of £150.
Earlier that year, Adelle walked 100 miles for the charity, raising just short of £1,000.
Llanafan WI’s monthly Coffee at the Cottage event is 21 Feb 10.30-12.30pm.
