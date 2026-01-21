Llanafan WI got together to sell handmade crafts in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

After WI Secretary Adelle Robinson fell ill with breast cancer in 2024, the group rallied to raise funds with a arts and crafts sale and exhibition.

At the event prior to Christmas, the group sold hand-made knits, linocut prints, limited-edition greeting cards depicting the WI cottage, as well as artisan-crafted jams, jellies, and preserves.

Twenty per cent of the proceeds went to Breast Cancer Now, a charity to support people on their breast cancer journey, raising a total of £150.

Earlier that year, Adelle walked 100 miles for the charity, raising just short of £1,000.

Llanafan WI’s monthly Coffee at the Cottage event is 21 Feb 10.30-12.30pm.