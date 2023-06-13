Mid Wales families of children with sight loss are invited to join Guide Dogs Cymru for a day out at Folly Farm this August.
The event, on Thursday, 3 August, is free for children with a vision impairment plus a parent or guardian. Immediate family members can join them for just £5 each.
The day is designed to give families in Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys the opportunity to meet others and share experiences. Staff will be on hand throughout the event to offer expert advice about Guide Dogs’ services for children and young people with sight loss. These include education support, technology, buddy dogs and habilitation.
Each family will receive refreshment vouchers, which can be redeemed at any time for hot and cold beverages throughout the park. People are also welcome to bring a picnic.
To make the experience even more enjoyable, families will be given ride tokens so they can enjoy some attractions at the fairground and play area. Additional tokens can be bought from booths throughout the park.
The day runs from 10am-3pm and booking is essential. Email [email protected] or visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/getting-support/help-for-children-and-families/living-well/family-events/ for more information.