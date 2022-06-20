Farmer completes bucket list dream to create wildflower meadow

Hywel Williams says it was a bucket list dream to create a wildflower meadow on his farm ( Supplied )

A TALYBONT farmer has converted part of his land into a wildflower meadow to fulfil a bucket list dream.

Hywel Williams owns a farm in Cynnull Mawr, Talybont.

While livestock, grain and vegetables are the usual harvest for farmers, after a suggestion from his daughter, Mr Williams decided to convert a patch of his farm into a wildflower meadow.

Speaking to the Cambrian News Mr Williams said: “It’s been on my bucket list for 40 or 50 years. I’m 79 now and my love for flowers started in primary school.

“We were each given a packet of seeds to take home and grow. When we brought them back to school to compare, I took first prize.

“So, when my daughter suggested that we dedicate a patch of the farm to wildflowers the answer was very simple.”