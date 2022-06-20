Farmer completes bucket list dream to create wildflower meadow
Subscribe newsletter
A TALYBONT farmer has converted part of his land into a wildflower meadow to fulfil a bucket list dream.
Hywel Williams owns a farm in Cynnull Mawr, Talybont.
While livestock, grain and vegetables are the usual harvest for farmers, after a suggestion from his daughter, Mr Williams decided to convert a patch of his farm into a wildflower meadow.
Speaking to the Cambrian News Mr Williams said: “It’s been on my bucket list for 40 or 50 years. I’m 79 now and my love for flowers started in primary school.
“We were each given a packet of seeds to take home and grow. When we brought them back to school to compare, I took first prize.
“So, when my daughter suggested that we dedicate a patch of the farm to wildflowers the answer was very simple.”
Mr Williams has dedicated half an acre of his land to the meadow and says that in its beauty, “pictures don’t do it justice.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |