A farmer came to the rescue of a woman who broke her ankle near a Gwynedd beauty spot.
South Snowdonia Search and Rescue were called to Nantcol waterfall near Llanbedr on Monday at around 4.50pm following reports of an injured woman.
Luckily, her knight in shining armour came over the hills on a quad bike.
The team said: "His name was Aled, the local farmer and he’d managed to get to the casualty as the team were driving over.
"Aled offered if she wanted some help and drove her on the quad bike down to the campsite.
"At this point, the team had arrived and she was seen to by our team casualty carers.
"Thank you to Aled for his help.”