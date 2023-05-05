Although he could now begin his new life as a shepherd, the skills Wilf learned in his old life continued to serve him well. He had to build a farm out of the land he had just bought. He needed fences, farming equipment and machinery, as well as barns and shelter for his animals. With a lifetime as a builder and mechanic behind him, Wilf knew exactly what needed to be done, and he was able to get most of it done with nothing more than his tools and his two hands.