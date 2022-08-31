Farmer’s charity auction will be better baa none!
A LLANILAR farmer has come up with a novel fundraising idea to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Monica Davies is appealing for donations for a lamb auction, which is being held during Aled Ellis’ sheep sale at the Lovesgrove mart site, near Aberystwyth, on Saturday, 8 October.
Monica said she wanted to raise money for the appeal after spending several months having chemotherapy at Bronglais Hospital following a cancer diagnosis.
“I am grateful to Dr Elin Jones and her amazing staff for looking after me. The chemotherapy unit is close to my heart and I realise how important it is and how lucky we are to have such a unit at Bronglais Hospital,” added Monica, 58, who lives on the family farm in Llanilar.
“Now a more modern, purpose-built unit is needed, I wanted to help with the appeal to give something back and say thank you.”
Any farmer who would like to donate a lamb is asked to contact Monica on 07792 188612.
You can also donate to Monica’s fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/monica-davies
The Bronglais Chemo Appeal aims to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital.
How to support the appeal and ways to donate:
Online: The easiest and quickest way to donate is by visiting the fundraising appeal webpage www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk, where you can either make a secure one-off donation or set up a regular monthly donation for the duration of the appeal.
By post: Please make all cheques payable to ‘Bronglais Chemotherapy Day Unit Appeal T392’ and send to Head Office: Hywel Dda Health Charities, Hafan Derwen, St David’s Park, Jobswell Road, Carmarthen, SA31 3BB. Remember to include your contact details and please don’t send any cash through the post
Fundraising for the appeal: Online fundraising pages can be set up via the appeal web page at www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk. Alternatively, paper sponsorship forms, collection boxes and buckets can be also provided to supporters on request. Please contact the Fundraising Team for more information on [email protected] or call 01970 613881
BACS: Bank details for BACS/online bank transfers can be provided to supporters on request. Please contact the Fundraising Team for more information on [email protected] or call 01970 613881
