The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) are celebrating another successful Farmhouse Breakfast Week.
The 23 breakfast events held across Wales this January raised more than £21,000 for charities and local causes, including over £16,500 for the Wales Air Ambulance charity.
The Farmhouse Breakfast Week once again brought together FUW members, rural communities, politicians and stakeholders to enjoy a hearty breakfast, while engaging in discussions on key farming issues with FUW staff and officials, and raising funds for charitable causes.
Events were hosted across Wales, showcasing the very best of Welsh produce. Attendees enjoyed locally sourced bacon, sausages, eggs and dairy products generously donated by a range of businesses across the country. This highlights the strength and sustainability of Wales’ food and farming sector.
