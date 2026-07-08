The brothers behind a controversial hydropower scheme have confirmed they still plan to give locals the benefit of the electricity they produce, despite rumours to the contrary.
In late June, the Cwm Cynfal hydroelectric scheme was approved by Eryri planning authority, allowing the three brothers to harness power of the famous waterfall near Llan Ffestiniog.
The construction is projected to create up to 600kW, enough energy to power up to 700 homes using an extraction pond, intake weir, and 1.2km of below-ground pipeline, turbine building and metering building.
Speaking to the Cambrian News, one of the brothers, Moi Dafydd, said that whilst they didn’t want to comment further on the plans, they confirmed they are still planning to work with Energy Local, allowing residents to benefit from low-cost energy from the scheme.
Energy Local CIC, founded in Bethesda, establishes Energy Local Clubs across the UK to solve the problem of residents not benefiting from local renewable generators.
Currently, most generators, such as wind turbines and hydro schemes, sell their power to the grid and residents buy back the electricity at two or three times the price.
Energy Local circumvent this by creating clubs involving a local generator and households who agree a price; households then try to match their electricity use to when the generator is making electricity, such as after heavy rainfall.
The generator bills households, monitored using a smart meter, and any excess power is sold to a energy supplier.
Speaking about the scheme previously, Moi said: “The Local Energy Club would dramatically reduce bills for people in Llan Ffestiniog, Manod and Tanygrisiau.
“We get paid the same and the community benefits; it’s a win-win.
“It’s already happening in Corwen and Bethesda; it’s not a pie-in-the-sky idea.”
The trio from Bala work on the family farm and bought the land in Llan where they graze sheep.
Moi referenced the Welsh Labour government's previous targets to meet Net Zero by 2030, requiring more renewable energy.
Speaking on the 453 objections the planning application received, he said: [The opponents'] ideology is to keep the National Park untouched.
“They need to realise it’s a living landscape where farmers are trying to make a living.
“Farmers are being encouraged to diversify to help the environment.
“We’re trying to do our part as farmers and the general public.”
Many environmental groups were against the plans, which they stated would cause “irreversible harm” to the site, which is partially a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), due to the construction works and the siphoning of 70 per cent of the water above a cap from the Afon Cynfal.
One of the main concerns is how the works and change in water flow could impact protected species of bryophytes which live in the gorge.
Moi defended the plans, stating that NRW had gone through them with a “fine toothcomb” accepting the mitigation methods to ensure no environmental damage occurs: “The last thing we want to do is damage the land.
“We’re farmers, not developers that will go away.”
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